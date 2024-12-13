King, Greek PM Discuss Developments In Syria, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II on Friday received a call from Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and discussed regional developments, especially the situation in Syria.His Majesty reaffirmed that guaranteeing Syria's security and stability will bolster regional security and stability, stressing the need to coordinate international efforts in this regard.The King said the first step to stop escalation in the region is the immediate end of the Israeli war on Gaza, calling for increasing humanitarian aid to the Strip and ensuring its uninterrupted flow.The importance of maintaining efforts to ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon was also stressed.