Doha: fans yesterday enjoyed a special preview of the Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 trophies at Place Vendome Mall. The kicked off on December 11, with CF Pachuca claiming the Derby of the Americas Cup Qatar 2024 after a 3-0 win against Botafogo. On December 14 , CF Pachuca will square off against Al Ahly FC at 974 for the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024.

The winner will contend CF for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024, taking place on December 18 at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

Tickets for the Intercontinental Cup are available online at FIC24. Fans can purchase up to six tickets per person, with a variety of accessible options provided for disabled fans. Disabled fans interested in acquiring accessible seats are asked to email [email protected] . Prior to kick-off, fans will also be treated to a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities at the stadium fan zones.