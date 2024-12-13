UDST Hosts Complimentary First Aid Training For Local Ngos

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: University of Doha for Science and (UDST), through its Continuing and Professional Education Directorate (CPE), proudly conducted a complimentary first aid training course for employees and representatives of local non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

This initiative is part of UDST's ongoing commitment to community engagem ent, aimed at equipping individuals and organizations with essential life-saving skills.

The training brought together participants from 4 organizations-Qatar News Agency (QNA), Ehsan, Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), and Al Noor-reflecting UDST's dedication to building partnerships and initiatives that promote community well-being and safety. The course covered fundamental first aid techniques, empowering NGO employees to respond effectively to emergencies and support their missions to serve society.

Commenting on the initiative, Hamad Al Kuwari, Director of the CPE Directorate, stated,“Our Continuing and Professional Education Directorate is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible learning opportunities that empower individuals and organizations. This first aid training course exemplifies our efforts to enhance community safety. By equipping NGO employees with practical skills, we contribute to building a safer and more resilient society.”

This initiative highlights CPE Directorate's role in empowering local organizations through practical, skill-based training and highlights UDST's commitment to strengthening community engagement. By offering these trainings, UDST reaffirms its dedication to lifelong learning and its mission to support the broader community in achieving growth and development.