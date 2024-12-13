Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Exclusive Offers For Mine Diamond Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In light of the upcoming holiday season, Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 370 showrooms across 13 countries, has unveiled exclusive offers as part of their much awaited Mine Diamond Festival. As part of the festival, customers can get free cash vouchers on the purchase of diamond or precious gem jewellery. The brand has also unveiled their latest Season's gifting collection, offering customers trendy and lightweight jewellery perfect for gifting. The limited period offer can be availed across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms till 4th January 2025.

As part of the Mine Diamond Festival, customers will be eligible for a free cash voucher worth QR100 for every diamond or precious gem worth QR3000. The voucher is equivalent to cash and can be used for the purchase of gold or diamond jewellery, gold coins or gold bars.

The mesmerizing collection of diamond jewellery from the Mine brand, crafted exclusively with natural diamonds that are internationally certified, is some of the most sought-after array of jewellery from Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The brand is also offering 100% Value on Diamond exchange across all its showrooms, making diamond jewellery attractive not only as an adornment but as an investment as well. Embracing the spirit of the holiday season, the Season's Gifting collection that the brand has unveiled consists of an amazing array of elegant & trendy designs that are perfect for gifting.

The special, light weight designs have been made in 18K Gold, diamond & precious gem jewellery across Malabar Gold & Diamonds' numerous brands such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery & Precia precious gem jewellery.

“Diamond jewelry has seen a remarkable rise in popularity over the years, a trend we've observed across all the regions we operate in. At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, we've consistently stayed ahead of the curve, offering a diverse and stunning collection of diamond jewelry that caters to our customers' ever-evolving preferences.

With the Mine Diamond Festival, we're giving them even more reasons to invest in the timeless beauty of diamonds through our exclusive offers. In addition, our specially curated season's gifting collection, makes Malabar Gold & Diamonds the ultimate destination for jewellery shopping-whether you're searching for the perfect gift for a loved one or treating yourself to something special to embrace the holiday spirit” commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD – International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned globally for offering an unparalleled jewellery buying experience with convenience, and customer-friendly policies along with the 'Malabar Promise' of incomparable quality and service assurance. Recently, the brand further strengthened its commitment by introducing a 100 percent exchange value on diamonds, positioning diamonds as an investment, as appealing as gold.

Apart from this, the Malabar Promise also includes transparent pricing, assured lifetime maintenance from any of the showrooms across 13 countries, guaranteed buyback, tested and certified diamonds, 100% value on gold exchange, 916 hallmarked jewellery, responsible sourcing, fair price policy, and fair labour practices are the Malabar promises.