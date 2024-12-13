Chief Prosecutor Instructs To Form Investigation Committee Into White Beds Society's Fire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 13 (Petra)-- Chief Prosecutor Judge Yousef Dhiabat, on Friday, instructed the establishment of a committee to start looking into the circumstances surrounding the fire incident at the White Beds Society's Guest House for the Elderly.Judge Dhiabat told the Jordan New Agency (Petra) that the committee, which is made up of three public prosecutors, will look into the incident that left six people dead and sixty injured. It will also identify all the details that contributed to the fire and suffocation cases, as well as the main causes of them, and it will get all the facts.