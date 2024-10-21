Deodorants And Fragrances Market To Reflect Growth Potential With A Highest CAGR Of 5.3% By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Deodorants and Fragrances the spray type dominated market in 2021 and stick segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Deodorants and Fragrances Market by Type (Spray, Stick, Roll On, Others), by End-User (Women, Men), by Price Point (Economic, Premium, Luxury), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".According to the report, the global deodorants and fragrances industry generated $37.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $63.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report:The spray segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the spray segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifthsof the global deodorants and fragrances market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period is due to the easy availability of spray deodorants and fragrances in all major regions of the world. However, the stick segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of stick deodorants, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.The womensegment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on end user, the women segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifthsof the global deodorants and fragrances market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the availability of a large number of different deodorants and fragrances for women. However, the men segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing product innovations in men's deodorants and fragrances.The specialty stores segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global deodorants and fragrances market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to their specialization in all products related to deodorants and fragrances. However, the online channels segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the ease of shopping and easy delivery of products.Purchase Inquiry:Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global deodorants and fragrances market, due to the presence of a large number of deodorant and fragrance brands in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031,owing to the increasing adoption of deodorants and fragrances in the region.Leading Market Players: -Edgewell Personal Care CoEstee Lauder Companies Inc.Giorgio armaniGroupeRocherLoreal S.A.LVMH GROUPPVH Corp.Revlon, Inc.Procter & Gamble Co.Unilever plcTrending Reports in Consumer Goods Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):Pet Travel Services MarketFitness Equipment Market

