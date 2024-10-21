Qatari-Azerbaijani Meeting Discusses Enhancing Business Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A roundtable meeting between the Qatar Chamber and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held today at the Chamber's headquarters. Both sides discussed potential areas for cooperation in trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as engineering, interior design, landscape, textiles, wood, information and communication (ICT), services, automotive services, tourism, optics, and education.

The meeting was presided over by QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba and KOBIAs Chairman HE Orkhan Vidadi Oglu Mammadov, along with several Qatari and Azeri businessmen. Also present at the roundtable were QC Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori and Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar HE Mahir Muhammad Oglu Aliyev.

Addressing the meeting Al Athba commended the strong bilateral relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan, noting the numerous agreements and MoUs signed between the two countries.

He pointed out that the current level of trade exchange between Qatar and Azerbaijan is below expectations, emphasizing the shared desire to strengthen economic and commercial ties. Al Athba stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the Qatari and Azerbaijani business sectors to boost trade volume.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar is looking forward to increasing opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially economic and investment, to be on par with both countries' ambitions, highlighting that the joint economic, trade and technical committee between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan has contributed since its establishment in 2016 until now to developing relations between the two countries.

He also highlighted a 2022 agreement between the Qatar Chamber and KOBIA aimed at developing business relations. Al Athba emphasized the Chamber's interest in activating this agreement and reviving the joint business council.

QC Second Vice-Chairman expressed the interest of Qatari business owners in exploring investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and forming joint ventures with their Azerbaijani counterparts. He called on Azerbaijani companies to consider investing in Qatar, which offers advanced infrastructure, leading legislation, and an attractive investment climate.

For his part, KOBIA Chairman HE Orkhan Vidadi oglu Mammadov noted that the Azerbaijani delegation included representatives from several leading companies specializing in tourism, agriculture, and technology.

He emphasized both countries' keenness to increase bilateral trade volume, pointing to the establishment of the Qatar-Azerbaijan business council, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next year.

Mammadov invited Qatari companies to invest in Azerbaijan, particularly in priority sectors such as agriculture, industry, and food processing. He assured Qatari investors of KOBIA's readiness to provide assistance and support.

In turn, HE Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Qatar Mahir Muhammad Oglu Aliyev praised the strong fraternal relationship between the two countries and their shared commitment to developing these ties, particularly in the economic sphere. He also commended the Qatar Chamber and KOBA for their roles in fostering commercial and investment relations between Qatar and Azerbaijan.