Sabanto To Showcase Revolutionary Sabanto Stewardtm At FIRA USA 2024

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabanto, a leader in autonomous technology, will demonstrate its cutting-edge Sabanto StewardTM at FIRA USA 2024, the premier event for autonomous farming and agricultural robotics solutions, taking place from October 22-24 in Woodland, California.

Sabanto StewardTM is an innovative retrofit kit designed to add autonomous functionality to existing tractors without compromising their manual operation. Farmers can seamlessly transition between autonomy mode and standard operator mode with a simple switch. This advanced yet user-friendly technology is engineered to save time, reduce costs, and increase precision in the field, offering a significant leap forward in farm management.

Sabanto has developed a fully integrated autonomous platform that allows users to deploy, monitor, and collect data remotely via the proprietary Mission Control software. Sabanto StewardTM has successfully executed a wide range of field operations across the United States, including mowing, rolling, aerating, rototilling, spraying, seeding, tillage, rotary hoeing, and tine weeding.

"We're thrilled to bring the Sabanto StewardTM to FIRA USA 2024," said Craig Rupp, Founder and CEO of Sabanto. "Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of autonomy in agricultural machinery, addressing the critical challenges of labor scarcity and rising equipment costs. StewardTM represents a significant step towards achieving this goal, offering farmers a versatile, cost-effective solution that enhances productivity and ROI."

FIRA USA will be hosted at the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, California. The three-day event, running from October 22-24, 2024, offers a unique platform for industry professionals, growers, and manufacturers to experience the latest advancements in agricultural technology.

About Sabanto

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Sabanto is dedicated to advancing autonomy in agricultural machinery to tackle the pressing issues of labor shortages in rural areas and escalating capital expenses for modern farming equipment. Sabanto specializes in cost-effective retrofits for existing agricultural machinery, regardless of make or model, and develops the necessary software to maximize the utility of autonomous technology. By increasing producer ROI, Sabanto is at the forefront of transforming the future of farming.

For more information about Sabanto, the technology behind its autonomy platforms, and the latest updates as the company expands its product offerings throughout North America, visit .

