Top Events Today, Dec 15: Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's Visit, ITR Advance Tax Deadline, Ind Vs Aus 3Rd Test, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events today, December 15: Sri Lankan President Dissanayake will begin his three-day visit to India on Sunday. Other top events of the day include the second day of India vs Australia's third test match, the end of the ITR advance tax deadline, the Delhi Metro disruption on the Yellow line route, etc.

As the day begins, it is extremely important to be aware of the top events that are likely to happen today, and which will affect our day. Here is the list of top events on December 15.

Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake to visit India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake a three-day visit to India from Sunday, his first overseas visit after assuming office.

During his visit, Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Minister of Finance Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Dissanayaka's visit to India is expected to further bolster the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Friday.

Issues relating to maritime security cooperation are likely to figure in talks during Dissanayaka's visit, it said.

ITR Advance Tax deadline ends today

The deadline for the third instalment of advance tax is December 15, 2024. Taxpayers must pay the advance tax before the due date to avoid penalty.

Advance tax is a part of income tax that is paid in instalments at different deadlines rather than paying the entire amount at once. It has to be paid by both individuals and corporates.

Taxpayers with an estimated tax liability of over ₹10,000 in a year, are required to pay tax in installments in the form of advance tax, according to Section 208 of the Income Tax (IT) Act, 1961.