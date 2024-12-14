Zelensky Forms Delegation For Talks With EBRD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has formed a delegation to participate in negotiations on the conclusion of a guarantee agreement between Ukraine and the European for Reconstruction and Development.

The corresponding decree, No. 152/2024-rp, was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state, Ukrinform reports.

“To form a delegation of Ukraine to participate in negotiations with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on the conclusion of a guarantee agreement (the project 'Participation of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC in the national distributed generation system') between Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development,” the document says.

The delegation will be led by Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Tymur Tkachenko.

FDI volume expected to reach $5B this year - Ukraine's Vice PM

The document approves the directives for the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations with the EBRD.

In addition, Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Communities and Territories Development, has been authorized to sign the Guarantee Agreement.

By another decree, the President formed a delegation with the same composition to participate in negotiations with the EBRD on the conclusion of the Guarantee Agreement within the framework of the project 'Renewal of the fleet of electric locomotives of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia'.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has authorized Oleksii Kuleba to sign a document that will allow the European Investment Bank to raise almost €16.5 million to modernize transport in Kyiv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk and Mykolaiv.

Photo: President's Office