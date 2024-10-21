عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 32,000 Participants Registered For COP29 In Baku As Global Interest Grows

Over 32,000 Participants Registered For COP29 In Baku As Global Interest Grows


10/21/2024 7:10:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

According to current information, the number of participants who completed the relevant registration process for the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku from November 11 to 22 this year, has exceeded 32,000, Azernews reports citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

It should be noted that the registration process for participation in the international climate conference began on June 24 of this year. The growing interest in attending the conference from various countries is reflected in the daily increase in registrants. Given that many delegations tend to apply for registration closer to the event, as is typical for COP events, these numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

The COP29 conference is set to be the main platform for shaping international climate policy and will serve as a center for discussions on the global fight against climate change. Final preparations are being made to welcome tens of thousands of representatives from around the world to Baku for these discussions.

MENAFN21102024000195011045ID1108802380


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search