Over 32,000 Participants Registered For COP29 In Baku As Global Interest Grows
Date
10/21/2024 7:10:58 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
According to current information, the number of participants who
completed the relevant registration process for the 29th session of
the conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku from
November 11 to 22 this year, has exceeded 32,000,
Azernews reports citing the COP29 Azerbaijan
Operating Company.
It should be noted that the registration process for
participation in the international climate conference began on June
24 of this year. The growing interest in attending the conference
from various countries is reflected in the daily increase in
registrants. Given that many delegations tend to apply for
registration closer to the event, as is typical for COP events,
these numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks.
The COP29 conference is set to be the main platform for shaping
international climate policy and will serve as a center for
discussions on the global fight against climate change. Final
preparations are being made to welcome tens of thousands of
representatives from around the world to Baku for these
discussions.
