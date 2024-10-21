Elm concludes participation in GITEX Global 2024; Reiterates commitment to advancing digital transformation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 21 October 2024- Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2024, which was recently held in Dubai. During the event, Elm showcased its exceptional offerings, including advanced digital solutions ranging from smart platforms, business support solutions, AI-based digital services to security systems and solutions for multiple industries, and project management and professional consulting services.

The exhibition enabled Elm to forge connections with advanced technology leaders and start-ups, aligning with its efforts to promote opportunities within the digital transformation domain. The company signed a 10-year partnership agreement with Riyadh Development Company to launch the ‘Electronic Vehicle Auction Platform’ within the “International Development Car Auction”, as part of the efforts of both organisations to accelerate digital transformation in vehicle auctions across Saudi Arabia. Elm further signed a cooperation agreement with cBrain, a specialised provider of IT solutions for government entities and the public sector worldwide, to foster business opportunities and growth in the delivery and design of digital services while leveraging both companies’ integrated expertise in the IT services market. These agreements have the potential to establish a robust framework to encourage concerted efforts across various technical segments, further driving digital transformation and automation to empower clients leveraging emerging and advanced technologies.

Elm’s pavilion witnessed several high-level visits, including His Excellency Issa Hamad Al Azri, Secretary General of the Supreme Judiciary Council of Oman, and His Excellency Judge Omar Atiq Al-Marri, Deputy Director General of Dubai Courts, who were briefed on the company’s key artificial intelligence technologies for the judicial sector.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm said: “Our participation in this annual event, alongside other leading regional and international events, helps advance our efforts to facilitate digital transformation and smart life within the Kingdom. Our advanced solutions and integrated AI systems aim to contribute to the achievement of the goals of ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ while improving the quality of important services and products.”

He added: “We efficiently leverage the opportunities offered by such global platforms to reinforce our strategic partnerships with regional and international technical leaders, as well as highlight our advanced and inclusive digital solutions. We are committed to providing secure digital services, driving digital transformation, promoting innovation and expanding growth prospects across government and private sectors. Such an approach is vital to enhancing the confidence of our broad customer base, which includes government and private entities while consolidating our leading position in the Saudi information technology market and fostering a robust digital environment.”

During the event, Elm showcased its diverse products and solutions, including its vehicle platforms ‘Ajer,’ ‘Mojaz,’ ‘Ejaz,’ and ‘Tamm,’ the vehicle solution ‘Ertah’, as well as financial services like ‘Dakhli,’ ‘Dhamen,’ and ‘Rabet Solutions’. Elm further exhibited its digital identifiers like ‘Nafath,’ ‘Natheer,’ ‘Thaki,’ and ‘Yakeen’, its security solutions ‘Smart Gate’ and ‘Muqeem,’ as well as its health systems that include ‘Nashra Tech’ and ‘Mustamir'.

The company also highlighted Elm-owned digital platforms such as the ‘Urban Landscape Platform’, and ‘Vehicle Smart Management’ platform, and its logistics platforms ‘Logisti,’ ‘Washaj,’ and ‘Quick Tik’, that can digitally track shipments and engineer import and export procedures at ports. It further showcased its ‘Khibrah Platform,’ and ‘Nusuk,’ and ‘Business’ platforms specialising in business expansion and data management services supported by smart assistance, financial analyst tools, and Legal Assistant, as well as its AI segmentation and smart code control.





