Kolkata Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Shreya Ghoshal Concert, Here's What Singer Does Next!

Shreya Ghosal is known for her melodious voice and had been ruling people's hearts for decades now. But in her recent concert in Kolkata on Saturday, she made a couple's night extra-special by dedicating a song to them.

During Shreya Ghosal 's concert in Kolkata, a man went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, which has gone on social X.

An X user Oindrila said that Shreya Ghoshal paused her concert when she noticed a man holding up a placard that read,“Shreya, you're my second love.”

Surprised to see the man with the placard, Shreya paused her concert to ask the man“Then who's your first love?”

Following this, the man pointed to his girlfriend and said he wanted to propose to her.

After this, a sweet interaction followed where Shreya Ghoshal asked the couple their names. The man identified himself as Rishi and said his girlfriend is named Antara.

Shreya invited Rishi to propose.“Propose karna toh achche se karna. You have one chance (If you want to propose, do it nicely). You're doing it publicly. Everyone is watching, thousands of people here,” she told the Kolkata man.

Shreya's comments drew laughter from the audience as Rishi went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

After sometime, Shreya dedicated the song 'Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai' to the couple.

Here are a few reactions:

One user wrote,“The guy pointed at his girlfriend and said he wanted to propose to her for marriage in front of the whole crowd. He then placed a ring on her finger, and Shreya dedicated 'Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai' to them🥹”

Some even lauded Shreya's sweet gesture and congratulated the couple.

“That was so sweet of Shreya!” one wrote.

Another commented, "What a sweetheart she is."

Shreya performed in Kolkata on October 19 as part of her All Hearts Tour. Her tour will take her next to cities like Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Lucknow. International concert venues include Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.