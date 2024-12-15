Enemy Sentenced 12 Residents Of Occupied Enerhodar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 12 residents of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar are currently known to have been convicted by the enemy under trumped-up articles.

This was reported by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that the residents of Enerhodar joined a peaceful action in support of the rights and freedoms of Russian civilian prisoners of war, organized today in Kyiv by the Civilians in Captivity NGO.

“Our support is very important for the families of civilian prisoners . At the moment, we know about 12 residents of our city who have been convicted and sentenced. Some of them have not received any information about their fate for a long time. Their names should be known. After all, these are the fates and lives of people, their hope for a speedy exchange and return home,” he wrote.

Orlov called on all Enerhodar residents in different parts of Ukraine to actively participate in such actions in their cities and, if possible, to organize them themselves.

Families of civilian prisoners from different occupied and de-occupied cities of Ukraine took part in the action.

As Ukrinform reported, the mayor of Dniprorudne, Yevhen Matveev, died in captivity. His body was recently returned during the exchange. He was buried on December 5 in Bucha.