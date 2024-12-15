Turkey reopens embassy in Damascus following 12-Year hiatus

(MENAFN) The Turkish flag was hoisted at its embassy in Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Saturday, marking the resumption of operations after a 12-year break.



The mission, which had ceased its activities in 2012, officially reopened under the leadership of Burhan Koroglu, who currently serves as Türkiye's ambassador to Mauritania and is now appointed as the acting chargé d’affaires.



Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan officially designated Koroglu to this new role on Thursday.



On Saturday, Fidan conveyed his best wishes for the mission's reopening, accompanied by a photo of the embassy, in a post on X.



Situated near Rawda Square in Damascus, an area hosting several other diplomatic missions, the Turkish Embassy had initially continued its services for some time following the regime's brutal suppression of peaceful protests in 2011.



Nevertheless, regular operations were halted on March 26, 2012.



Following this decision, embassy personnel and their families returned to Türkiye.



Since the recent collapse of the Bashar Assad regime earlier this month, the Syrian Consulate General in Istanbul has maintained its operations without disruption.

