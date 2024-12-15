SSU Officers Destroy 254 Russian Invaders, 18 Tanks, 209 Vehicles In Week
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The soldiers of the Special Operations Center“A” of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed 254 Russian invaders, 18 tanks and 209 Russian vehicles during the week.
According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on facebook and posted a video.
Special forces destroyed 18 tanks, 41 armored personnel carriers, 21 artillery systems and MLRS, one air defense system, four electronic warfare systems, 209 vehicles, 13 UAVs, 133 fortifications and three ammunition depots in one week.
Also, 254 invaders were killed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, SSU maritime drones hit Russian helicopters and a barge with military equipment and equipment for repairing the Crimean bridge during a battle in the Kerch Bay.
