Somalia, Ethiopia show gratitude for Turkey over its attempts to address clash

(MENAFN) Somalia and Ethiopia showed their appreciation to Turkey on Wednesday for its attempts in addressing an approximately year-old harsh clash among both nations.



Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ethiopian Premier Abiy Ahmed as well as Somali Leader Hassan Mohamud conducted a media summit in the Turkish capital Ankara to declare a deal signed throughout Turkey-mediated ceasefire discussions.



"In one sense, this is an ending, because it brings an end to our dispute," Mohamud stated.



Bonds among Ethiopia and Somalia had aggravated since Ethiopia reached an agreement with the autonomous area of Somaliland on the beginning of 2024, to consume its Red Sea port of Berbera.



Turkey has been trying to finish clashes among both countries.



Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s following the Eritrean War of Independence, which taken place from 1961 to 1991.



In 1991, Eritrea got freedom from Ethiopia, contributing to the creation of a couple of distinct countries. The parting caused Ethiopia to lose immediate access to the Red Sea and key ports.



Ethiopia has since been blocked-in, impacting its capability to hold effective sea trade.

MENAFN15122024000045016755ID1108993830