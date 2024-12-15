Muzn Islamic Banking Introduces Exclusive Referral Reward Campaign

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) MUSCAT, 14 December 2024-

As part of its efforts to enhance its customer reach, NBO Muzn Islamic has introduced a distinctive referral reward campaign lasting until 31st December 2024, encouraging customers to refer friends and family to its Privilege and Priority Banking services. The campaign offers vouchers as a token of appreciation for customers who successfully introduce new clients to Muzn's Shari'a-compliant services.

Commenting on the initiative, Salima Obaid Al-Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said:“It gives us a great delight to reward our loyal customers who have referred our Privilege and Priority Banking services to their network of friends and relatives for every new account opened. In addition, we are thrilled to welcome new customers and expand our base by offering Shariah-compliant financial solutions through our Privilege and Priority Banking Services”.

Throughout the campaign's period, existing Muzn customers will earn exclusive rewards upon referring individuals who meet specific deposit requirements. Customers who refer a new Privilege Banking customer with a deposit of OMR 10,000 or more will receive a voucher worth OMR 30. Those who refer a new Priority Banking customer with a deposit of OMR 30,000 or more will be rewarded with a voucher worth OMR 50. This initiative reflects Muzn's commitment to expanding its reach and providing Shari'a-compliant, customer-focused solutions.





Muzn's Privilege and Priority Banking services are designed to offer tailored financial solutions, delivering an elevated banking experience to customers seeking a secure and ethical approach to managing their wealth. Through this referral reward campaign, Muzn aims to strengthen further its community of customers who appreciate the convenience, integrity, and values embedded in Islamic banking.