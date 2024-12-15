(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rumors about a possible attack on Zaporizhzhia have been circulating since March and are hostile to the PSYOP.

This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov during a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We see what is happening with the military situation. We have been scared since September, if I'm not mistaken, there will be an attack on Zaporizhzhia now. In October, there was an offensive on Zaporizhzhia, in November, they left, and in December, that's it, we are packing our bags from Zaporizhzhia. This is all PSYOP , but society is reacting to it,” said the head of the RMA.

According to Fedorov, this is the reason why the construction of an underground school in Komyshuvas (a settlement 20 kilometers from the front) has not yet begun.

“This construction may be misjudged. Why? Because it will go viral on social media and in order not to make the construction of schools toxic, we have put the construction on hold and will decide together with the Kushugum community whether we will transport children from there,” he explained.

Enemy attacks 10 settlements ofregion yesterday

The head of the region also added that this is the only school for which there is money, but construction has not been started on purpose.

In January 2025, the authorities plan to decide what to do with this construction.

As Ukrinform reported, 11 underground schools are currently under construction in the region. On December 12, one of the schools started working in test mode.

Photo from open sources