Pelotero Launches The Industry's First Hitter Potential Score

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A graphic rendering of Hitter Potential Score on mobile IOS

The score will leverage commonly available data to bring personalized player development to every baseball and softball player

- Chris ColabelloBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today Pelotero unveiled its new Hitter Potential Score as part of its Player Intelligence that delivers personalized development at the click of a button. The score seeks to help players quickly benchmark where they are today and what they need to work on to maximize their full hitting potential. The Pelotero platform is currently used by some of the nation's largest and most respected organizations who are leveraging it to bring out the best in their players.Today, players and their parents are struggling to understand how good they are and how good they could be. That pressure and uncertainty causes them to seek out new coaches, teams, showcases, and tournaments in what seems like a constant and never-ending search for validation. Pelotero's new Hitter Potential Score will help unify the entire industry around what it means to be good so that all hitters can finally be compared on equal footing.Pelotero's new Hitter Potential Score is the brainchild of former professional hitting coach Bobby Tewksbary and former major leaguer Chris Colabello . It leverages readily available data from a slow-motion video and a bat sensor to instantly evaluate five major indicators of a hitter's overall potential:Bat Performance: This refers to the potential physical output of a player's swing. It considers things like bat speed, impact momentum, acceleration and applied power to assess the level of energy a player is transferring to the ball. It also considers mechanical characteristics such as head and hip movement to understand how a player is creating this energy.Swing Plane: With the majority of outs made in the infield, it's critical for a player to be able to drive the ball in the air to the outfield. Analyzing attack angle in the swing, vertical movement of the hands, and several other mechanical checkpoints creates an accurate picture of how well a hitter will be able to create effective ball flight.Depth & Length: The depth and length of a player's swing tells us a lot about their margin for error. Being able to hit the ball deep in the zone gives a player more time to see and react to a pitch. Swing length provides the ability to get fooled by a pitch and still have a chance to be successful as the bat is on plane longer. Several mechanical traits such as lead arm vertical movement and head movement during the stride are assessed to create this evaluation.Body Mechanics: This is an overall assessment of a hitter's movements and whether they are putting themselves in the right positions to be successful. Swing characteristics like head movement, lead arm movement, shoulder slope, and more are crucial checkpoints that determine which zones a hitter may struggle with and whether or not they'll have a high level of adjustability.Swing Direction: Swing Direction refers to the direction of the force of the bat. Having good swing direction means that a player can hit the ball effectively in a wide variety of zones. It keys in on attributes such as shoulder tilt and slope at different points throughout the swing. Assessing these is paramount to evaluating a hitter's ability to hit the ball to all fields and identifying potential holes in their swing.All of these components combined create a comprehensive picture of who a hitter is. Pelotero's Player Intelligence platform processes these instantly to create an overall score called the Hitter Potential Score. The platform then leverages this data and score to generate personalized programming at the click of a button.“As part of our partnership, we are including Pelotero's Hitter Potential Score in the player profiles for all hitters that come to our Showcase and Prospect Gateway events,” says Jered Goodwin, VP of Scouting Operations at Perfect Game.“This score will give coaches, players, and scouts a transparent and objective view into what the data is telling us and will augment the PG Grades we currently provide.”About PeloteroPelotero is the first player intelligence platform that combines technology, data, and coaching expertise to hyper-personalize development at the click of a button. Its first available product provides personalized analysis, instruction and development plans to support baseball and softball hitters. More info at .

