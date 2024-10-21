Aryze Launches First RWA Digital Token Egold In Partnership With BCIF Gold

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aryze, a leading Web 3 innovator expands offerings beyond stablecoins to embrace opportunity within the $5 trillion for real world assets

- Jack Nikogosian COPENHAGEN , DENMARK, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aryze, a leading digital assets company, has announced the launch of its first Real-World Asset (RWA) digital token, Aryze eGOLD, in partnership with BCIF Gold, a highly respected trading company. This marks a significant milestone for Aryze as it expands its offerings beyond Aryze E-Assets-its suite of fiat currency-based stablecoins-into the $5 trillion market for the digitization of real-world assets.Aryze CEO Jack Nikogosian commented, "This partnership between Aryze and BCIF Gold brings together the expertise of both companies in digital assets and gold trading. reForge, our proprietary blockchain technology enables industry-leading minting and asset conversion capabilities. Combined with BCIF Gold's extensive experience in gold trading and storage, we ensure that Aryze eGOLD is a secure, dynamic, and reliable digital token backed by physical gold."This collaboration also highlights the growing trend of traditional industries embracing the potential of blockchain and digital assets. Aryze eGOLD will be available across major DeFi platforms and CeFi exchanges, including Linea, a prominent Ethereum blockchain ecosystem.Aryze eGOLD represents the first step in Aryze's mission to digitize real-world assets and make them more accessible to consumers and businesses. By leveraging blockchain technology, Aryze offers a more efficient and transparent way of trading and owning real-world assets. This opens new investment opportunities for individuals and institutions and has the potential to revolutionize how traditional assets are traded and managed.Bertram Seitz, CEO of BCIF Gold, added, "We are delighted to partner with Aryze as our technology and issuance partner, fulfilling our vision of bringing digital gold to market. Gold has always been the world's most enduring store of value, and our timing couldn't be better as interest in gold is at an all-time high."In addition to the launch of Aryze eGOLD, Aryze is also announcing a public sale of its native token, Ryze, allowing investors to participate in the company's growth and innovative approach to digital assets. This token sale will take place on Fjord Foundry-a well-known launchpad ecosystem-starting on October 21, making it a unique opportunity for those interested in the emerging trend of digitalizing real-world assets.Aryze eGOLD and Aryze E-Assets are issued by Aryze BVI Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aryze ApS in Denmark.About BCIF Gold:BCIF is driven by a team of seasoned experts, each bringing decades of experience across various sectors of the financial industry. The team has extensive knowledge of funds, commodities, and forex and has been involved in blockchain and cryptocurrency since 2015. BCIF Gold, a division of BCIF, has over 30 years of experience in precious metals, traditional and digital finance, and technology. As an EU-registered Precious Metals Dealer, the BCIF entities also hold EU licenses for Alternative Investment Fund Management and Virtual Currency Services, ensuring regulatory compliance and trust across all operations.

