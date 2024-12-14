India's Rich Buddhist Heritage Exhibition Reaches Jaya Mahabodhi Temple In Anuradhapura On Unduvap Poya Day
12/14/2024 2:18:56 PM
Colombo, December 14: The High Commission of India hosted the 11th edition of the India's Rich Buddhist Heritage exhibition at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple complex in Anuradhapura on the auspicious occasion of Unduvap Full Moon Poya Day.
Unduvap Poya Day holds deep significance as it marks the arrival of Arhant Sangamitta Theri in Sri Lanka, bringing a sapling from the sacred
Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi. This sacred tree, a direct descendant of the one under which Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, stands as a lasting
symbol of the profound spiritual and cultural bond between India and Sri Lanka. The staging of the India's Rich Buddhist Heritage Exhibition in
Anuradhapura on this sacred day underscores this enduring connection and highlights the shared heritage that unites both nations.
The exhibition features a series of photographs that depict significant episodes from the life of Lord Buddha and some of the most renowned
Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India. It is part of a mobile exhibition initiative by the High Commission of India in Colombo which was held at various
Buddhist temples across the country on each Poya day this year.
The initiative has received widespread appreciation, with devotees expressing their gratitude for the spiritual and cultural insights offered by
these exhibitions.
