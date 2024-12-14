Negotiating A Deal: EU And Switzerland Tackle Last Hurdles

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Ongoing negotiations between Switzerland and the European Union (EU) are at a delicate stage, a Commission spokesperson said on Friday in Brussels. The talks are continuing and are“very intense”.

This content was published on December 14, 2024

The Swiss government, which met in Bern on Friday, also reviewed the EU dossier.

Negotiations are expected to conclude next week, according to several diplomatic sources in Brussels, as reported by the Keystone-SDA news agency. These sources confirmed an earlier report by the CH-Media group that everything had been clarified except for the contribution to the cohesion fund.

The amount of the contribution will need to be agreed upon at the political level, specifically between EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The European Commission has declined to comment this week on a possible exchange of views between the two politicians.

According to reports, controversial issues such as a safeguard clause on the free movement of people and matters in the electricity sector have been clarified. However, an EU diplomat remained cautious, adding,“nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

Possible trip of Ursula von der Leyen to Bern

The European Commission will brief EU member countries on the status of negotiations at a ministerial meeting next Tuesday. Member countries are not required to approve the negotiated agreement. The final signing of the text is entirely the responsibility of the Commission.