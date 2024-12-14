King Tells Blinken Ending War On Gaza First Step To Reach Comprehensive Calm

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Thursday received US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and stressed that the first step to reach comprehensive regional calm is to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

During a meeting held in Aqaba, His Majesty noted that this step requires urgent and serious action by the international community, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting also covered efforts to bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza.

Turning to the recent developments in Syria, His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's respect of the Syrian people's choices, stressing the need to safeguard Syria's security and the safety of its citizens, the statement said.

Discussing the situation in the West Bank, the King warned of the dangerous repercussions of unilateral Israeli measures, as well as continuous violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

His Majesty reiterated that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve just and comprehensive peace and to prevent dragging the region into further conflict, stressing the vital role of the United States in restoring stability to the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert attended the meeting.