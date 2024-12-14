Israel carries out strikes on Syrian Navy bases

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on Syrian naval assets following the fall of Damascus to armed opposition groups and the ousting of Bashar Assad’s government. Israeli warships launched missiles at the Syrian ports of Latakia and Al-Bayda, targeting 15 naval vessels docked there over the past 48 hours. The IDF reported the destruction of dozens of sea-to-sea missiles and shared a showing the attack on unspecified vessels.



Israeli Prime confirmed that the strikes were aimed at preventing strategic military assets from falling into the hands of jihadists. Additionally, Israeli forces expanded their presence in Syria, advancing from the Golan Heights and setting plans to establish a "sterile defense zone" in southern Syria to block terrorist groups from exploiting the chaos. This move has sparked condemnation from Arab nations and Türkiye, with Saudi Arabia warning that the actions further destabilize Syria.



The dynamics in Syria shifted dramatically earlier this month when a coalition of opposition forces, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadists, launched an offensive that resulted in the fall of government-held cities. The collapse of Assad's forces allowed groups like the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to seize more territory. Meanwhile, Russia’s air base near Latakia has been placed on high alert, though no immediate threats to Russian personnel have been reported.



