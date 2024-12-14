King, Greek PM Discuss Developments In Syria, Region
Date
12/14/2024 2:11:22 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and discussed regional developments, especially the situation in Syria.
His Majesty reaffirmed that guaranteeing Syria's security and stability will bolster regional security and stability, stressing the need to coordinate international efforts in this regard, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King said the first step to stop escalation in the region is the immediate end of the Israeli war on Gaza, calling for increasing humanitarian aid to the Strip and ensuring its uninterrupted flow.
The importance of maintaining efforts to ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon was also stressed, the statement said.
MENAFN14122024000028011005ID1108993102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.