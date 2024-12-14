Transition From Rainy Season To Windy Season: Cloudy Skies, Fierce Winds, And Intermittent Rains

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The transition from the rainy season to the dry season continues to generate a conditionally unstable atmosphere due to the effects of the easing winds over the Caribbean Sea and the low pressure systems over the Pacific, reported the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (Imhpa). For the Caribbean, in the morning hours, cloudy skies are expected, intermittent rains, episodes of showers with isolated electrical activity in the Ngäbe region, Bocas, over northern sectors of Veraguas and the Costa Abajo of Colón; in the afternoon and night, cloudy skies are expected, with isolated rains, episodes of showers with electrical activity in the western sector of the slope. In the Pacific, partly cloudy skies are expected in the morning without rain events; in the afternoon, cloudy episodes with isolated showers will continue in sectors of eastern Panama, central Veraguas, the Ngäbe region and Chiriquí will have fierce winds at times.





Minimum temperatures will range between 14°C and 24°C, while maximum temperatures will range from 28°C to 33°C. Northeasterly flows in the morning, afternoon and night, with speeds of 10 to 26 km/h, for the Caribbean slope; and for the Pacific, north-northeasterly flows continue in the morning, changing to northwesterly in the afternoon-night with speeds between 22 and 40 km/h. In the Caribbean, warning conditions remain in effect for winds, waves and rip tides, for activities, with waves that will range from 1.82 m in periods of no more than 08 seconds. For the Pacific, warning conditions for winds, waves and rip tides for activities with waves from 1.21 m and with periods of 5 seconds. Moderate to very high UVB-B radiation levels are expected on both sides.