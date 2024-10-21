This Christmas, Lush Offers Great-Smelling Gifts For Everyone On Your List!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) No Christmas is complete without a Lush gift under the tree! Last year over 1.7 million people opened a Lush gift on Christmas Day! The epitome of Christmas gifting, Lush is a go-to for everyone on your list. With whimsical designs, nostalgic fragrances, and wonderfully festive products to evoke that festive feeling.



As well as our in-house design team, we also work with a range of freelance artists and designers, many from diverse backgrounds, and celebrate them and their stories. This year we have worked with 5 artist groups on the Christmas collection who work with neurodiverse artists with learning support needs.

All hand-wrapped and ready to give, Lush has carefully sourced all the materials for each gift - so you don't have to. Give with the confidence that you are spreading a little joy and wonder - not just to the recipient, but also those we source our ingredients and materials from.

Facts about Lush gifts ...



All Lush gifts are handmade in the Lush factories in Poole, Dorset UK.

The papers are made from 100% recycled paper, upcycled cotton t-shirt offcuts, lotka and banana fibre, to name a few.

All gift tags and inserts are 100% recycled and recyclable.

Over 1m recycled bottles have been turned into Lush gift ribbons.

Each Lush product inside is made freshly, with beautiful ingredients that regenerate social and eco-systems.

Where products are in bottles, they're made from prevented ocean plastic. Lush gifts are packed with biodegradable and compostable eco-pops, made from cornstarch.

Secret Santa-worthy gifts under AED 100

Sweet Holidays gift, AED90 / BHD10.00

Perfect for a warm and fruity bath containing Sugar Plum Sparkle bubble bar and Groovy Snow Fairy bath bomb.

Christmas Eve gift, AED85 / BHD9.50

Take a moment to unwind and relax before the festivities begin, with this lavender-scented bathing duo of Sleepy Bear bath bomb and Sleepy bubble bar.

Secret Santa gift, AED90 / BHD10.00

Is there anything better than the two main heroes of the season turning the water into real life bath art? This gift contains Frosty The Snowman bath bomb and Surprisel Santa bath bomb.

Bah Humbug, AED100 / BHD11.00

A pair of warming, grounding bathing treats, to warm even the coldest of hearts, with Hum Bug bath bomb and Candy Cane reusable bubble bar.

Stocking Filler gifts under AED 200

Winter wishes gift, AED110 / BHD12.25

A luxuriously festive body care duo containing fruity Christmas Cranberry soap 100g and best-selling Dream Cream hand & body lotion 50g.

Little Snow Fairy gift, AED120 / BHD13.25

A sweet candy floss, bubblegum scented gift containing Snow Fairy bath bomb and Snow Fairy shower gel 100g.

Bear Hugs gift, AED125 / BHD13.75

Decide how you want to feel, with three lovable bear bath bombs to choose from, each with its own unique fragrance and personality.

Chocolate Orange gift, AED120 / BHD13.25

Indulge in chocolate orange heaven with these two popular all-year-round products of Orange body scrub 130g and Posh Chocolate body wash 50g.

Star Bright gift, AED115 / BHD12.75

For fresh, uplifting and soapy goodness, inside this festive gift you'll find Christmas Lights soap 100g and Laughing Santa shower jelly 100g.

Sugar Plum Fairy gift, AED150 / BHD16.50

A comforting and playful trio, containing sweetly scented Sugar Plum Sparkle bubble bar, Sweet Pudding bath bomb and Christmas Pudding soap 100g.

Fa La La gift, AED160 / BHD17.75

From energising to relaxing and comforting, this bathing trio contains Snowdrift bath bomb, Star of Wonder bath bomb and Twilight bath bomb.

Happy Holidays gift, AED195 / BHD21.50

Gift someone special these four most unforgettable bath bombs of the season to feel pampered and decadent, featuring Yog Nog bath bomb (gift exclusive) and Shoot For The Stars bath bomb.

Snow Time gift, AED195 / BHD21.50

Feel the awakening power of snow with these four festive bath products to feel like you're in the middle of a winter wonderland, featuring Snowdrift bath bomb and Dreaming Of A White Christmas bath bomb.

Sweet Dreams gift, AED195 / BHD21.50

Give the gift of self-love and sweet dreams this Christmas, as this trio of best-sellers contains Yog Nog shower gel 100g, Sleepy body lotion 50g and Snow Fairy jelly lip mask.

Penguins Christmas Party gift, AED200 / BHD22.00

Invite all your friends to the party with this Christmas band made up of four fun and lively bath bombs, including Surprise Santa bath bomb and Penguin bath bomb.

Little Sleepy Bear gift, AED200 / BHD22.00

These 4 bath and body lavender-scented delights, including Sleepy Bear bath bomb and best-selling Sleepy body lotion, will accompany you to your deepest sleep this festive season.

Delight with gifts under AED 500

Snow Fairy gift, AED225 / BHD24.75

Snow Fairy exudes confidence, courage and kindness with this four-pack of candy floss scented bath and body care products, including Snow Fairy roll bubble bar and Snow Fairy shower gel 100g.

Intergalactic gift, AED225 / BHD24.75

A truly out of this world experience to feel like you're in the middle of the Lushiverse. Best-selling bath bomb, Intergalactic, is accompanied by three festive exclusives sharing the same sparkling minty fragrance for a rainbow of colours in the galaxy.

Amazing gift, AED250 / BHD27.50

A citrusy, fruity treat for the shower, with five zesty products including Baked Alaska soap 100g, Elfish shower jelly and a gift-exclusive pin badge.

Festive Balls of Bicarb gift, AED250 / BHD27.50

Immerse in incredible Christmas bath art with this five-pack of bath bombs, including 3 Christmas limited-editions with Shoot For The Stars bath bomb, Snowdrift bath bomb and Yog Nog bath bomb (gift exclusive).

Golden Slumbers gift, AED275 / BHD30.25

Evoke calm and comfort with these five soothing bath and shower treats, including Bubble Bear bubble bar and Sleepy soap 100g, to feel pampered and relaxed.

Festive Fresh gift, AED295 / BHD32.25

Stay chill and keep it fresh with body care to uplift and revive, featuring refreshing Snowdrift bath bomb and minty Intergalactic shower gel 100g.

Wonderful Christmas Time gift, AED295 / BHD32.25

A sophisticated selection of five Santa-approved staples for the bath and shower, including sweet gourmand fragrances of Enchanted Winter bubble bar and Shoot For The Stars shower scrub 130g for some festive wonder.

Glow Fairy gift, AED300 / BHD33.00

Sparkle and shine like Snow Fairy herself with a sweet candy floss selection of five Snow Fairy products, featuring Fairy Dust dusting powder and Glow Fairy shower gel 100g.

Yog Nog gift, AED325 / BHD35.75

Indulge in comforting gourmand bliss with this buttery, caramel scented trio, containing two gift exclusives of Yog Nog body lotion 50g and Yog Nog bath bomb.

Seasons Greetings gift, AED395 / BHD43.50

Enjoy six skin-soothing luxurious shower and body treats, featuring Christmas Cranberry soap 100g and Yog Nog body lotion, as well as some all-year-round favourites including Rose Jam shower gel 100g.

Festive Bathtime Favourites gift, AED395 / BHD43.50

The perfect festive gift for bath lovers, with a whopping selection of eight bath bombs and an exclusive Christmas Lokta Banner. This gift is full of Christmas limited editions, including Penguin bath bomb, Catch Me If You Can bath bomb melt and Dreaming of A White Christmas bath bomb.

Sleepy Bear gift, AED395 / BHD43.50

Lavender-scented Sleepy Bear shower gel 100g and Sleepy bath bomb (gift exclusive) can be found in this selection of 5 products, with a super cute sheet of sleepy bear sticks, all wrapped up in a reusable organic cotton backpack.

Snow Fairy's Enchanted Wonderland gift, AED425 / BHD46.75

The ultimate bedazzling bundle of six candy floss scented Snow Fairy best-sellers, including cult classic Snow Fairy shower gel 100g, Snow Fairy bath bomb and Snow Fairy body spray 100ml.

Comfort and Joy gift, AED495 / BHD54.50