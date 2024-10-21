Orsini Is Now A Specialty Pharmacy Provider For FUROSCIX® (Furosemide Injection), An Infused Diuretic For Congestive Heart Failure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini announced today that it has been chosen by scPharmaceuticals to distribute FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection)

80 mg/10mL for subcutaneous use, indicated for the of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure. FUROSCIX is a single-use infused diuretic that can be administered at home by patients and caregivers. View the full Prescribing Information here .

Congestion is a common symptom of heart failure in adults, and the associated fluid build-up can cause symptoms like shortness of breath and pulmonary congestion. Following an expanded indication approval earlier this year,

FUROSCIX can be used to treat these patients regardless of New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class.

"Adding FUROSCIX to Orsini's Cardiology Center of Excellence offers us an exciting new opportunity to serve people living with congestive heart failure," Brandon Tom, Orsini's CEO, said. "We're honored to be able to work with scPharmaceuticals in offering access to this treatment option to all those who need it."

About

Orsini

Providing

patients with

comprehensive

and

compassionate

care

since

1987,

Orsini

is

a

leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services,

Orsini simplifies how

patients connect

to

advanced therapies.

Orsini's high-touch

care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that No Patient is Left BehindTM.

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC's Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and

ACHC's

Distinction

in

Rare

Diseases and

Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at [email protected], or visit .

SOURCE Orsini

