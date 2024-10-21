SESAME BAKERY, FROM MIAMI's BELOVED MOTEK TEAM, IS NOW OPEN IN NORTH MIAMI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Located within SoLé Mia, Sesame Bakery serves as a new bakery and dining hotspot, showcasing fresh Eastern Mediterranean dishes, artisanal bread and pastries

Miami just got a little sweeter with the debut of Sesame Bakery, a new bakery and all-day brunch spot from Miami's beloved homegrown concepts,

MOTEK and Yalla, part of Happy Corner Hospitality. Sesame Bakery, which opened late September in Miami's thriving SoLé Mia community, is spearheaded by the same team behind Motek in collaboration with Etai Almog, who spent years as the head baker at New York's iconic Balthazar Bakery. Offering a delectable fusion of European boulangerie traditions and a hint of Israeli flair, Sesame Bakery features artisanal dishes and freshly baked goods inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean.

The all-day menu of salads, sandwiches and pastries draws inspiration from the vibrant flavors of the Middle East. Pastries and bread are made from scratch daily. Standout items include Green Shakshuka; Fatoush Salad; Fish Schnitzel Bun and the Caprese Pretzel, available for dine in or takeout.

Chef Almog discovered his passion for pastries and bread-making while in culinary school in Israel. His relentless pursuit of excellence led him to renowned European schools, mastering French bread at Lenotre, French pastry at Valrhona, and German bread at the Weinheim Academy. But in the U.S., at the famed Balthazar Bakery, Almog truly made his mark and showcased unmatched expertise. As production manager and head baker specializing in breads and viennoiseries, he became integral to the city's bakery landscape with Balthazar wholesale and retail serving the metropolitan New York area. Now, Miami and Sesame Bakery beckon, where Almog once again shares his artisanal creations with a new audience.

Nestled in North Miami's walkable, 184-acre vibrant, mixed use SoLé Mia neighborhood, Sesame Bakery spans over 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Before entering the restaurant, guests are greeted by an enchanting outdoor patio with rattan-style seating for 165 people. Pink accents are a nod to Miami's Art Deco culture. Tables for two and four are shaded under Sesame's charming wooden pergola, adorned with bougainvillea and climbing ivy. The patio glitters with string lights at night, perfect for an al fresco dining experience. Natural wood elements complement the restaurant's rose and white interior. A massive bakery counter framed with blush pink subway tiles and a creamy white granite countertop anchors the dining room. The display case entices with selections of sandwiches and pastries such as Pistachio Financiers; Monkey Bread; Jerusalem Bagels; Orange Olive Oil Cake and Amarena Cherry Cheese. Rustic wooden tables and chairs punctuate the earthy and inviting atmosphere. Just behind the counter, guests look into the massive open kitchen, where bakers prepare artisanal treats.

"Sesame Bakery was conceived from a need to bake our own breads and dedicate a space entirely to this craft," said owner Charlie Levy. "Originating from our restaurant, Motek, this vision quickly blossomed into the full-fledged bakery and kitchen you see today. We are thrilled to open our doors in the heart of the newly built SoLé Mia community. By blending the best of European baking techniques with the rich flavors of Israel, we are eager to welcome everyone and become an integral part of your daily life."

SoLé Mia is an exciting new community and its residential population only continues to grow. With more than one thousand occupants currently residing across three completed residential buildings – The Shoreline, Villa SoLé and Villa Laguna – currently under construction is One Park Tower by Turnberry. Sesame Bakery enhances both the residential experience and opportunities for the greater surrounding community to enjoy new casual dining concepts surrounded by lush open green space including an adjacent park. Sitting between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay near Oleta River State Park, SoLé Mia operates as a city within a city touting spacious, holistic amenities that solidify the development as a premier destination that prioritizes wellness, convenience and the growth of the neighborhood.

"The opening of Sesame Bakery illustrates why SoLé Mia has become one of the most desirable places to live in Miami. It provides an amazing culinary experience, terrific convenience and a perfect gathering place for residents and neighbors at the heart of SoLé Mia Square. We are excited to see the enthusiasm with which the community has greeted these talented restaurateurs," said Jackie Soffer, Chairman and CEO of Turnberry.

Sesame is located at SoLé Mia, 15055 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181, and is open daily from 8AM - 5PM.

For more information please visit sesamebakery and follow along on Instagram at @SesameBakery. ###

ABOUT MOTEK:

MOTEK is a locally acclaimed Mediterranean bistro offering reliable cuisine in an ultra-convenient yet elevated context. The restaurant was born on the cornerstone of family history and a love for quality-driven food in Downtown Miami in 2020. Drawing inspiration from dishes traditional to the Eastern cove of the Mediterranean, the restaurant's kosher-style menu features all-day brunch, lunch, dinner, freshly baked sweets, coffee, and more. MOTEK goes beyond its resume of culinary accolades to provide an exceedingly welcoming and warm ethos, distinguished by its signature sunshine yellow branding and family-centered origin. With six locations in Aventura, Downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Brickell City Centre and now Miami Beach, MOTEK has quickly established itself as a Miami staple. Also part of the MOTEK family are the brand's sister concepts, YALLA, the Mediterranean street food counter at Aventura Mall, and the soon-to-open bakery SESAME.

About SoLé Mia : Set on 184 acres between Biscayne Boulevard and Biscayne Bay and overlooking the lush mangroves and greenery of nearby Oleta River State Park, SoLé Mia is a fast-growing, master-planned community that is reimagining how luxury residences such as The Shoreline, ONE Park Tower and more, nature, wellness, recreation, shopping and dining come together to create an unparalleled lifestyle. Its location – just minutes from Miami Beach and downtown Miami, and moments from Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles Beach, Aventura and Florida International University – is a unique and serene tropical oasis with a seamless connection to Miami's greater metropolitan area, with its vast array of business, educational and cultural advantages. Life at SoLé Mia revolves around resort-style amenities including the pristine, sandy beaches of Laguna SoLé, a seven-acre, swimmable freshwater lagoon; SoLé Mia Square, a one-acre park with iconic playground structures designed by Kompan; Reserve Padel offering both padel and pickleball; a 17,500-square-foot dog park; and eight miles of jogging and bike paths throughout its 37 acres of lushly landscaped open space. The community will include a charter school as well as University of Miami Medical Center's UHealth, a 363,000-square-foot, world-class ambulatory medical facility slated to open in 2025, about which Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, "This gem in the making demonstrates a commitment to a community that is all about healthy lifestyle and one now anchored by a world-class health institution." The $4 billion master-planned neighborhood is a collaboration between LeFrak and Turnberry, two of the nation's most respected residential and mixed-use developers. When completed, SoLé Mia will have 4,390 residential units and 1.5 million square feet of commercial activity.

