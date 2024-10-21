Israeli aircraft launches series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) In a marked escalation of conflict, Israeli aircraft launched a series of late Sunday night into early Monday morning, hitting the southern suburbs of Beirut, Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, and several towns throughout southern Lebanon. Reports indicate that a total of 12 air raids were conducted, with 11 of these strikes concentrated in the southern suburbs of Beirut.



According to the Lebanese news agency, these assaults primarily targeted financial institutions, charitable organizations, and economic centers. One significant strike hit the "Al-Hassan Loan" branch, situated near Rafic Hariri International Airport. Additionally, Israeli warplanes employed drones to target a building linked to "Al-Qard Al-Hassan" in the Al-Aqibiya area.



The bombardment intensified with attacks on the "Al-Qard Al-Hassan" building in the town of Houmin Al-Fawqa, resulting in the destruction of multiple structures due to the severity of the strikes. Earlier that evening, Israeli jets executed four separate raids on facilities located in the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Burj Al-Barajneh, and Ghobeiry, further escalating the turmoil in the area.



In a concerning move, the Israeli military warned Lebanese residents to evacuate immediately from areas surrounding key economic centers. They announced that infrastructure associated with the Qard al-Hassan Association would be targeted and urged residents to keep their distance.



The Lebanese news agency also reported that the airstrikes extended to numerous towns, including Homine Al-Fawqa, Shebaa, Arabsalim, Qalawiya, Ma'roub, Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, Tirdba, Yanouh, Farun, Kunin, Hadatha, Tuwairi, Tibnine, Aita Chaab, Dibeen, Yatar, Chakra, Deir Antar, and Kabrikha. These attacks were accompanied by heavy artillery shelling in various towns, including Majdal Salm, Tulin, Aita al-Shaab, Burj al-Muluk, and Khiam.



As these airstrikes continue, the situation in southern Lebanon remains precarious, raising significant concerns about the safety and humanitarian conditions faced by the local population. The ongoing violence underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict to prevent further suffering.

