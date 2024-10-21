Gujarat Is India's Petrochemical Hub With 31% Export Share: Bhupendra Patel

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Oct 21 (KNN)

Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel emphasized the state's exceptional growth in the chemical and petrochemical sector during his address at the India Chem 2024 summit in Mumbai.

Speaking at the 13th edition of this prestigious Biennial International and Conference, Patel said Gujarat has firmly established itself as the "Petro Capital and Petro Hub of India," owing to its advanced industrial infrastructure and efficient logistics network.

Patel highlighted Gujarat's pivotal role in driving national exports, noting that the state contributed 31% of India's total chemical and petrochemical exports in the 2023-24 fiscal year.



He credited Gujarat's industry-friendly environment and robust infrastructure for this achievement, particularly the Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), which provides cutting-edge facilities for businesses in the sector.

“Gujarat accounts for around 75% of the nation's production of dyes and intermediates,” Patel noted, underlining the state's leadership in various segments such as basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, polymers, fertilizers, pigments, and dyes.

The three-day India Chem 2024 was organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in partnership with the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.



The event was inaugurated by Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, with participation from several other dignitaries, including Anupriya Patel, Minister of State, and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

During his presentation, Patel lauded Gujarat's industrial achievements, aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance. He mentioned that 3,256 projects were launched under the recent Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, attracting investments worth ₹5.34 lakh crore in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that India Chem 2024 would boost Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the chemicals sector, complementing the“Make in India, Made for the World” initiative.



He also stressed the importance of sustainability, affirming Gujarat's commitment to environmentally responsible industrial growth.

The event attracted key industry leaders, including Dipak Mehta, Chairman of FICCI's National Chemical Committee, Nikhil Meswani from Reliance Industries, and several senior government officials.



Patel concluded by reaffirming Gujarat's commitment to sustaining its leadership in the sector and driving India's global competitiveness.

The summit marks a significant platform for fostering partnerships and expanding the industry's global outreach while reinforcing India's strategic goals in chemicals and petrochemicals.

