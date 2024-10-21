Dr. David Samadi: Olympic Legend, Sir Chris Hoy, 48, Announces Terminal Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Despite publicly revealing his illness is incurable, Sir Chris Hoy, is determined to find hope and happiness by continuing to work, ride his bike, and live a normal life

Dr. David Samadi, NYC prostate cancer surgeon, warns prostate cancer often more aggressive in young men urging early detection and prevention strategies

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sir Chris Hoy, six-time Olympic champion from Britain, is being widely praised for his courage in sharing an inspirational message of hope following his announcement of a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis. The 48-year-old former cyclist revealed his prognosis on Sunday, having known about his condition since September 2023.While Chris' cancer has spread to his bones (shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine, and rib), the primary tumor began in his prostate gland. Typically, prostate cancer that metastasizes beyond the prostate gland, will spread either to lymph nodes, bones, or the liver. He is currently receiving chemotherapy and other treatments."This news is very sad on many levels but at the same time, he is reassuring all of us that he is staying strong and positive, despite what the future may hold," said Dr. David Samadi, a globally recognized prostate cancer surgeon, urologist, and men's health authority in New York City. A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery, having just debuted in September.“This revelation from such a young, fit, and athletic man, is a reminder to all men that prostate cancer can strike even healthy men, like Chris, who has been an athlete since taking up the sport of cycling at the age of 14.”After he won three cycling gold medals at the Beijing Olympics, he was knighted at the 2008 New Year Honours list, recognizing him for his achievements and service to the UK.According to the Prostate Cancer UK website, this disease is the most common cancer diagnosed among men living in the UK. Each year, more than 52,000 men in this country will hear the words,“You have prostate cancer,” which is about 144 men every day.“Like so many men, Chris had no symptoms at the time he was diagnosed,” explained Dr. Samadi.“This is not unusual as prostate cancer is a silent killer and unfortunately, young men like Chris who develop this disease at an early age, often have a tumor that is faster growing, more aggressive, and difficult to treat, than men past the age of 60.”Dr. Samadi went on to add,“The age as to when to start prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, a simple blood test done in a doctor's office, has been hotly debated. I've always advocate for and strongly recommend men to have a baseline PSA screening beginning at age 40.”Several factors contribute as to why prostate cancer tends to be more aggressive in younger men which include the following:. Delayed diagnosis – Prostate cancer is often detected later in younger men, as screening is more common in older men, leading to a more advanced stage by diagnosis.. Aggressive tumor biology – Younger men are more likely to have high-grade tumors that spread quickly.. Genetic factors – Mutations in genes like BRCA1, BRCA2, and HOXB13 increase the risk of aggressive prostate cancer, especially in men with a family history. Both Chris Hoy's father and grandfather had prostate cancer.. Hormonal influences – Higher testosterone levels in younger men may fuel faster tumor growth, as testosterone stimulates prostate cancer cells.. Lack of routine screening – Younger men are less likely to undergo PSA screening, allowing the cancer to advance undetected. In the UK, men are not routinely screened for prostate cancer but men over 50 can request a PSA test from their doctor, even without symptoms.“There are many steps young men can take to protect themselves from a potential prostate cancer diagnosis that has spread quickly,” exclaimed Dr. Samadi.“Number one is knowing your risk factors. Young men with a family history, are African American, or have genetic predispositions, have a higher risk for aggressive prostate cancer.”Other steps Dr. Samadi recommends to young men include:. Consider early screening – Begin PSA screening by age 40. Regular monitoring helps detect prostate cancer early, when it's more treatable.. Know the symptoms – Though often asymptomatic early on, advanced prostate cancer can cause difficulty urinating, frequent urination, blood in urine, or pelvic discomfort.. Understand genetic risks – Men who have a family history of prostate cancer, should consult with their doctor to assess their risk, and make informed decisions about screening and prevention."Chris Hoy is a remarkable role model, not only for his courage in sharing his health journey but also for inspiring men and their families facing prostate cancer," said Dr. Samadi."I commend Chris for continuing to live his life with the love and support of his family, friends, and fans, reminding us all to embrace life fully." Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of two books, Prostate Cancer, Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery, and The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

