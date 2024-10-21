Occupation Rejects Urgent Request To Evacuate People Trapped Under Rubble In Northern Gaza : UNRWA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced that Israel rejected an urgent request submitted by the agency to evacuate those trapped under the rubble, as a result of the genocide being committed in the northern Gaza Strip.

This came in statements made by Inas Hamdan, officer in Gaza, at a time when famine is escalating in the northern Gaza Strip due to the occupations genocide and ethnic cleansing policy to which the Palestinians there are being subjected.

Over the past two weeks, they repeatedly warned that the tightening of the siege on Jabalia and the North Gaza governorate is making the situation more catastrophic, and ongoing Israeli military operations are putting tens of thousands of civilians at grave risk, the UN official said.

Moreover, the military offensive in northern Gaza is cutting off peoples access to essentials for their survival, including water, she added.

She warned that Jabalia camp has been under siege for more than two weeks, and they are receiving information about families trapped in their homes, with water and food running out, and images coming from the camp show residents running for their lives, with no safe place to go.

On Oct. 18, two of the three remaining hospitals in the North Gaza governorate were directly targeted (Al Awda and the Indonesian Hospitals), and these attacks are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the North Gaza Governorate in a very worrying way, Hamdan said.

The UN official called on Israeli entity to allow humanitarian and rescue teams to reach the sick, wounded and trapped without delay, because every minute of delay exacerbates the disaster.

