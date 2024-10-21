(MENAFN) Polish star Robert Lewandowski and Spain's Pablo Torre both delivered standout performances, each scoring twice as decisively defeated Sevilla 5-1 in a La match held at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Sunday. Their remarkable contributions were crucial in helping Barcelona maintain their position at the top of the league standings, further solidifying their reputation as strong contenders this season. Additionally, young midfielder Pedri joined the scoresheet, adding to the home team's tally and showcasing Barcelona's offensive prowess throughout the match.



As the game unfolded, Barcelona quickly established dominance, leading to a commanding 4-1 advantage at one point. Despite the overwhelming pressure from the hosts, Sevilla managed to find the net through Belgian midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo, who scored a consolation goal. However, it was clear that Barcelona was in control, effectively executing their game plan and capitalizing on their scoring opportunities against their opponents.



With this victory, Barcelona now sits comfortably atop the La Liga standings with a total of 27 points from 10 matches, creating a three-point cushion over their closest rivals, Real Madrid. The team is gearing up for a significant upcoming challenge, as they prepare to face their bitter rivals in the highly anticipated El Clásico next Saturday. This match promises to be a pivotal moment in the season, as both teams aim to assert their dominance in Spanish football.



Real Madrid also enjoyed a successful weekend, securing a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were the key scorers for the Whites, ensuring that they remain firmly in contention at the top of the league table. As the rivalry intensifies and both teams continue to perform well, the upcoming El Clásico is expected to be an electrifying encounter that will have significant implications for the league standings.

MENAFN21102024000045015839ID1108800750