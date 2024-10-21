Nordics Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024 With Coverage Of 60 Investors/Operators
Green Mountain is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by atnorth and STACK Infrastructure.
Norway dominates Nordic's upcoming data center market with almost 35% of the total power capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Norway and Sweden. The upcoming data center capacity in the Nordics is over 700 MW on full build, almost 50 MW more than the region's current capacity.
Emerging data center locations are Finland and Denmark.
This database (Excel) product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 122 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 29 upcoming data centers Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (122 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (29 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
Adeo Data center AQ Compute (Aquila Capital) AtlasEdge atnorth Bahnhof Basefarm (Orange) Binero Group Blix Solutions AS BlueFjords Borderlight (GoGreenHost) Borealis Bulk Infrastructure Cibicom Conapto Creanova Datacenter Curanet (team. blue) Datalahti DATAROOM(New Mining) Digita Digital Realty DLX.DK EcoDataCenter Elementica Elisa Ember Equinix Ficolo Garbe Industrial Real Estate GleSYS GlobalConnect Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft Green Mountain GTT Communications Herman IT Hetzner Online Hyperco ITsjefen JN Data Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS) Lefdal Mine Datacenter Mediam Multigrid NNIT Nordic Hub Data Centers Northern Data-Hydro66 Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS) Penta Infra Prime Data Centers Rise Institue SplitVision SSC Networks STACK Infrastructure STORESPEED Telenor Hafslund & HitecVision Telia Group TerraHost Troll Mountain Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat Verne Global
