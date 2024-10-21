Nordics Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2024 With Coverage Of 60 Investors/Operators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green Mountain is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by atnorth and STACK Infrastructure.

Norway dominates Nordic's upcoming data center with almost 35% of the total power capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Norway and Sweden. The upcoming data center capacity in the Nordics is over 700 MW on full build, almost 50 MW more than the region's current capacity.

Emerging data center locations are Finland and Denmark.

This database (Excel) product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 122 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 29 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (122 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (29 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



Adeo Data center

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

AtlasEdge

atnorth

Bahnhof

Basefarm (Orange)

Binero Group

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

Conapto

Creanova Datacenter

Curanet (team. blue)

Datalahti

DATAROOM(New Mining)

Digita

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

EcoDataCenter

Elementica

Elisa

Ember

Equinix

Ficolo

Garbe Industrial Real Estate

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft

Green Mountain

GTT Communications

Herman IT

Hetzner Online

Hyperco

ITsjefen

JN Data

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Mediam

Multigrid

NNIT

Nordic Hub Data Centers

Northern Data-Hydro66

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

Rise Institue

SplitVision

SSC Networks

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision

Telia Group

TerraHost

Troll Mountain

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat Verne Global

