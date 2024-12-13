Maha Kumbh: Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara To Take Out Grand Procession In Prayagraj Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 14 (IANS) The Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara will take out its grand procession on Saturday as part of the Maha Kumbh festivities in Prayagraj.

The procession will begin at 11 A.M., with a large crowd accompanying the sadhus and seers as they make their way to the Maha Kumbh cantonment. The sadhus and seers will proceed to Triveni Marg Akhara's camp from the Shri Maujgiri Ashram.

Prominent figures such as Mahants, Mahamandaleshwars, Jagadgurus, and Naga sadhus will lead the procession, which promises to be a spectacular display.

In royal style, they will ride chariots, carriages, and horses, with musical bands from Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand adding grandeur to the event.

The Mahamandaleshwar of the Akhara will ride in a silver howdah, while the Naga sadhus will take the lead on horseback.

Mahant Hari Giri, International Patron of Juna Akhara, and President Mahant Premgiri Maharaj will oversee the arrangements.

The preparations come after the sadhus and sages of the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara made a grand entry into Sangam city last month, marking the start of their participation in the Maha Kumbh.

Under the leadership of Mahant Hari Giri, the procession had commenced from Ramapur in Andawa and concluded at the Shri Maujgiri Panch Dashnam.

Additionally, the entry procession featured well-equipped chariots, carts, and horses, with sants riding in royal splendour to the accompaniment of drums and musical instruments. Crowds lined the streets to welcome them and the sants from different parts of the world who were also present.

The Maha Kumbh festival, held on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, will officially commence with the first main bathing day on Makar Sankranti on January 13.

This religious gathering is expected to draw millions of devotees and pilgrims, highlighting the spiritual significance and cultural heritage of the event.