Made In The Shade-St. Louis Partners With Window Treatment Marketing Pros To Launch Feature-Rich Website

- Adam and Jordan Culbreath, Made in the Shade St. Louis OwnersST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Made in the Shade (MITS) St. Louis, the premier destination for luxury custom window treatments in the greater St. Louis area , has launched a new website in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP). The user-friendly platform makes it easier for homeowners to connect with Made in the Shade's exceptional design services and transform any space.What sets Made in the Shade St. Louis apart is their vast array of window treatment offerings paired with a consultative design approach focused on each client's needs. Rather than sell products, the talented design team first takes the time to understand how customers envision using the space through complimentary in-home consultations. They inquire about aesthetic tastes and functional priorities around light and privacy controls, and review any architectural considerations unique to the home. Made in the Shade, St. Louis is renowned for its extensive knowledge of selecting appropriate materials and crafting quality custom-made window treatments. Yet, it is their genuine focus on understanding lifestyle needs through personal and collaborative service that discerning homeowners have returned to for years.The new website, strategically designed leveraging Window Treatment Marketing Pros' industry expertise, makes it easy for property owners to explore the extensive catalog of options online and visually preview recommended treatments in their own spaces. Features like detailed product specifications, inspiration galleries , and scheduling in-home consultations online deliver convenience while stimulating creativity.“We placed great emphasis on making the user experience highly visual,” said Will Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.“The site allows visitors to easily preview products to help them envision how various high-end window treatment styles might look in their homes before booking a consultation.”The Window Treatment Marketing Pros team leveraged their specialty in the window treatment space to ensure the new website visually inspires visitors and has the technical capabilities to connect Made in the Shade with qualified homeowners actively searching for window treatment upgrades. The site was built implementing various search engine optimization best practices, including integrated keywords and unique and quality content, to increase Made in the Shade St Louis' visibility across various online channels.Window Treatment Marketing Pros will monitor search rankings and paid digital campaigns to showcase the new website to relevant audiences. This savvy digital marketing support provides homeowners excited to upgrade the look and functionality of their spaces 24/7 access to the exceptional custom window treatments Made in the Shade is known for in the greater St. Louis region. All Made in the Shade window coverings are proudly custom-made in St. Louis using quality materials and expert workmanship."We stand behind our work with a lifetime guarantee on all products to give our customers peace of mind. Our family-owned operation handles everything from design through installation,” Adam added.Discover the newest innovations in window design by contacting Made in the Shade St. Louis for a complimentary consultation today at (314) 400-8887 or visit .For end-to-end digital marketing exclusively for the window covering and awning industries – combining web design, SEO strategy, PPC, and more to help expand your reach, call (314) 470-1180 or visit .

