(MENAFN- Alto ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 21 October 2024: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, hosted its second annual Residents Day on September 21, 2024, at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of and Sciences (MBRU).



The day was dedicated to advancing future orthodontists on their journey to success. More than 25 postgraduate students from MBRU, Ajman University, and Sharjah University were in attendance.



The event provided students with a platform to advance their knowledge and skills in digital orthodontics, learn about the Align™ Digital Platform, including Align’s state-of-the-art iTero scanner technology. These advanced scanners, provided under the Align University Agreement, offer students hands-on learning experiences that enhance their practical knowledge of digital scanning and treatment planning, to ultimately improve the quality of care patients receive.



Angelo Maura, General Manager of Align Technology, Middle East, highlighted the significance of the event, saying, “At Align, we are committed to empowering the next generation of orthodontic leaders through initiatives like the Align Academic Program. The success of this second annual Residents Day showcases how collaboration with universities like MBRU is advancing both education and patient care. We are proud to continue supporting students as they navigate their journey toward becoming future leaders in digital orthodontics.”



Key highlights from the event included:



• Resident Case Presentations: Students presented real patient case studies that demonstrated their mastery of digital orthodontic techniques, particularly in the use of the Align Digital Platform. Plaques were awarded to presenting residents for their contributions.

• Expert Presentations: Orthodontists Dr. Suliman Shaheen and Dr. Roelien Stapelberg delivered insightful talks, sharing their expertise on the future of orthodontics and offering guidance to the next generation of professionals.

• Alumni Success Stories: Alumni who have been practicing as Invisalign providers in their careers shared their journeys from academia to private practice. They discussed how the Align Academic Program provided them with the tools and knowledge to accelerate their professional growth and improve patient outcomes.

• Recognition of Excellence: Align and MBRU honoured both resident presenters and program directors with recognition plaques, acknowledging their significant contributions to advancing digital orthodontics and shaping the future of the profession.



Align Technology and MBRU are already planning the third annual UAE Residents Day for next year, with a continued focus on expanding educational collaborations across universities in the region.



Align remains committed to advancing digital dentistry by providing students with access to state-of-the-art technology and hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for successful careers in orthodontics. Through these collaborations, Align and participating universities aim to foster a new generation of skilled professionals who will lead the future of digital dentistry.





