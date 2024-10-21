'Amir's Visit To Italy An Opportunity To Enhance Defence Cooperation'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Qatari Military Attache to Italy H E Major General (Navy) Hilal Ali Al Mohannadi said the visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani represents the culmination of a long-standing relationship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the military field.

In an interview with QNA, he said that H H the Amir's visit to Italy also serves as an opportunity to support and enhance strategic cooperation between Qatar and Italy in the military sector, as they share a historic collaboration in this area that began in the 1980s and has been significantly strengthened through the agreement signed between the Ministries of Defense in 2016.

Al Mohannadi described the military relations between Qatar and Italy as part of a broader strategic partnership that both countries are working to enhance in the fields of security and defense.

He noted that the first military cooperation between the two countries began in the early 1980s, with the Qatari naval forces acquiring ships equipped with guns and ammunition manufactured in Italy, which subsequently led to significant developments in military collaboration between the two sides.

Al Mohannadi added that the agreement signed between the Ministries of Defense of Qatar and Italy has opened the door wide for close and significant cooperation between the two countries in areas such as the acquisition of combat aircraft, helicopters, naval vessels, and advanced equipment like radar systems, in addition to training and joint exercises, particularly in training pilots and military personnel in the naval forces, as well as academic military studies.

He pointed out that the military cooperation agreement between the two countries has borne fruit, with the Qatari armed forces receiving all seven naval vessels manufactured in Italy, with only one remaining to be delivered. Additionally, 80 percent of the order for helicopters from Italy, amounting to 28 helicopters, has been fulfilled.

Regarding training, he explained that since 2017, 660 personnel from the naval forces have trained in Italy, while 260 individuals have trained in helicopter operations, and 32 pilots have participated in advanced aircraft training programmes.

Furthermore, 40 personnel have trained in air defence (radar systems), and 41 individuals have taken part in special forces training, along with the training of liaison officers from the ground forces and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

Al Mohannadi noted that since 2017, 154 courses have been organised in Italy, benefiting 952 individuals, which brings the total number of those who benefited from these courses in Italy to 1,333.

Additionally, since 2021, eight joint exercises have been conducted, involving 316 individuals, along with over 400 mutual visits by military delegations between the two countries since 2017.