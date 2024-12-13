Galaxy Of Stars Descends In Raj Kapoor’S Centenary Celebrations In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) The centenary celebrations of the late Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor in the city was quite an event as an entire galaxy of Hindi cinema stars descended in the Andheri West area of Mumbai on Friday.

The Kapoor family, the first dynasty of Hindi cinema, hosted the event as they celebrated the excellence of the family's patriarch.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were seen attending the event. Ranbir was seen sporting a moustache, it could possibly be a part of his look from his upcoming movie 'Love and War' in which he is set to share the screen with his wife, and his 'Sanju' co-star Vicky Kaushal.

While Ranbir wore a black velvet bandhgala with white pajamas, Alia looked stunning in a flowy white saree with a floral print.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also joined them. Neetu was seen complimenting Alia's look for the night, while Riddhima chatted with her brother Ranbir before they all came together to pose for pictures.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted among the dignitaries. They held each other close for the picture. Their chemistry added more charm to the family photographs, and everyone admired them. Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani were also spotted at the event.

Other members of the Hindi film fraternity including Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Prem Chopra, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Kapoor were also seen attending the event.

Earlier, the Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to invite him to the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Raj Kapoor.