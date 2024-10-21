Setback For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Dismisses Plea Over Remarks On PM Modi's Degree

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, seeking a stay of criminal defamation proceedings initiated by Gujarat University over his comments in connection with Prime Narendra Modi's degree.

In the plea, Kejriwal challenged an order of the Gujarat High Court that refused to quash summons in a defamation case over his alleged remarks over PM Modi's educational qualification.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the Supreme Court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same case.

“We must have a consistent approach,” the Supreme Court bench was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

On February 16, the Gujarat High Court had dismissed the pleas of Singh and Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the case.

Both politicians had challenged in the high court the summons issued by a trial court in the case filed by the Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision pleas against the summons.

(With inputs from agencies)