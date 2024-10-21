Brazil's President Lula Cancels BRICS Summit Trip Due To Minor Brain Hemorrhage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has canceled his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit after suffering a head injury at home, resulting in a minor brain hemorrhage.

The Brazilian presidency announced that Lula will participate in the summit via conference.

The president was scheduled to depart for Russia on Sunday evening.

According to his doctor, the president sustained a significant blow to the back of his head after falling, which caused the minor brain hemorrhage.

The BRICS summit is set to take place from October 22 to 24 in Kazan, Russia.

Although his condition is stable, the medical team advised Lula to rest and avoid any strenuous travel.

His office has confirmed that the president is recovering well and will continue his duties remotely during the summit.

This unexpected change has led to speculation about Brazil's role in the upcoming BRICS discussions, particularly in economic cooperation and international relations.

Lula's participation, even via video, underscores Brazil's commitment to the summit's agenda despite his health setback.

