'Your Antics...': Netizens Slam Omar Abdullah For Referring To Ganderbal Terrorists As 'Militants'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) J&K terror attack: Newly appointed Chief Omar Abdullah drew criticism from social users after he refrained from calling the Gagangir attack a“terror attack” and instead referred to it as a“militant attack.”

“Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been in this attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones,” Abdullah said in his post on X, condemning the act.

| 'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah's warning after terror attack

On Sunday, October 20, six construction workers, and one doctor lost their lives after terrorists opened fire at a camp near Gund area of Omar Abdullah's parliamentary constituency, Ganderbal.

'Your antics are being noticed...'

Soon after Omar's condolence post, several netizens took to X to voice their criticism against the Chief Minister for calling the perpetrators 'militants'.

“ Terrorists*. Remember you are a CM of a UT. Your antics are being noticed and any possibility of statehood can be revoked,” commented one user.

Another user added to the barrage of criticism stating that“If people are not safe in your(Ganderbal) constituency than what's the benefit of making you CM in Jammu and Kashmir.”

| Pak-based TRF claims responsibility for Kashmir terror attack

Meanwhile, another user commented saying“Oh the“militants” are back.” A third person expressed his ire on similar terms as he mentioned that Omar Abdullah failed to mention anything about 'terrorists'.

“You are wrong if you think this tweet is from an ex CM..he is present CM Jammu & Kashmir, who just expresses condolences, but fails to say anything about terrorists, fails to ensure safety to outsiders in his state,” the user wrote.

A day after the Ganderbal attack shook the country, NC President, Omar's father Farooq Abdullah said the terrorist attack will not be able to“create Pakistan” in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), adding that“Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega [Kashmir will not become Pakistan].”

On October 8, following the Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election results, the NC emerged victorious in both Ganderbal and Beerwah constituencies, from where Omar Abdullah had contested the polls.