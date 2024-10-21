Israel Launches Widespread Attacks On Lebanon's Capital

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

International outlets have reported widespread Israeli on various parts of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Israeli military launched on the southern suburbs of Beirut, including areas near Beirut's airport, after issuing an evacuation warning to residents.

Security sources in Beirut have confirmed at least two Israeli airstrikes near the city and several other attacks on the outskirts.

Images shared by Al Mayadeen show the aftermath of Israeli nighttime airstrikes targeting different areas of Beirut.

Al Arabiya also reported that during the Sunday night attacks, Israeli forces targeted and destroyed buildings belonging to the financial institution“Qard Al-Hassan,” which is affiliated with Hezbollah.

A video shared by Al Arabiya was captured when one of the institution's centres in southern Beirut was hit.

The Israeli military, following its evacuation warning issued late yesterday, stated that it would target Hezbollah's economic and financial institutions.

Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli military, stated,“In the coming days, we will reveal how Iran uses NGOs, unions, and civil institutions to support Hezbollah's terrorist activities financially.”

The Lebanese news agency NNA confirmed at least 11 consecutive Israeli airstrikes on the suburbs of Beirut and two more near the airport. However, details about casualties have not yet been released.

These escalating attacks have raised concerns of further regional destabilization, with fears that the conflict could spread beyond Lebanon.

The ongoing hostilities highlight the growing complexities in the region and the potential for broader involvement from international actors.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram