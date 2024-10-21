Afghanistan Products And Goods Exhibition Opens In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of and Commerce of َAfghanistan has announced the opening of the second of products and goods in Kazakhstan. Around 250 private investors and industrialists from Afghanistan will participate.

In a statement released on Sunday, October 20, the ministry said the exhibition was inaugurated in Almaty, attended by officials from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and local investors.

According to the statement, Nooruddin Azizi, the acting of Industry and Commerce, said organizing such exhibitions positively impacts the trade and sectoral relations between the two countries.

The ministry quoted Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Serik Zhumangarin, who described Afghanistan as an important and“inseparable trading partner” for Kazakhstan in South and Central Asia.

Zhumangarin emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in maintaining trade, economic, transport, logistics, and energy ties with Afghanistan.

The exhibition features 250 Afghanistan's traders showcasing domestically produced goods over three days.

Some Afghanistan products on display include handwoven carpets, jewellery, building materials, household and industrial chemicals, vegetables, fruits, and food items.

This marks the second Afghanistan product exhibition in Kazakhstan.

According to the Afghanistan International Exhibitions Center, nearly ten joint exhibitions have been held in the past year between Afghanistan and countries such as Qatar, Oman, Iran, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Kabul.

These exhibitions are part of a broader effort to strengthen Afghanistan's trade relations and promote the country's goods internationally.

