Israel Announces Activation Of THAAD Ballistic Missile Defense System

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israeli reported that the“THAAD” missile defence system had been deployed and activated in the country to protect against potential from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Times of Israel published a report on Monday, October 21, announcing the activation of this missile defense system.

According to Al Arabiya, three batteries of the system are currently operational.

The ballistic missile defense systems, along with at least 100 U.S. personnel, were deployed on Monday, October 15, to defend Israel from potential Iranian attacks.

Previously, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had emphasized America's steadfast support for Israel, adding that the activation of the THAAD missile defense system in Israel is an example of this support.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip continue amid international reactions, with dozens of casualties reported daily.

In response to the deployment of the THAAD missile system to Israel, Iranian officials warned that this move could endanger the lives of U.S. personnel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently stated that Israel would soon respond to the latest missile attack from Iran.

THAAD is one of the most advanced missile defense systems, designed to intercept long-range, medium-range, and short-range missile threats.

The deployment of this system marks a significant step in bolstering Israel's defense capabilities, but it also escalates tensions in an already volatile region. As both sides issue warnings, the possibility of further conflict looms, raising concerns about broader regional security.

