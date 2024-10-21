David Cameron Recounts Memorable Speech With PM Modi At Wembley Stadium

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Former Prime of the United Kingdom David Cameron batted for India's mediator role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict, stating that it has the credibility to do so.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, the former British PM also recalled his memorable address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2015 Wembley and said that he was overwhelmed with the audience turnout.

“If you are a good and lucky British PM, you will get to address 3,000-4,000 people at the best but witnessing a gathering of about 85,000 people at Wembley was huge and unbelievable. It was an incredible experience,” Cameron said.

He also showered praise on PM Modi's ability to strike the right chord with the audience and recalled how his 'Brooke Bond and James Bond' references reverberated with the crowd.

Former British PM endorsed India's mediatory role in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that it has the credibility as well as goodwill to arrange a truce between the two warring nations.

Speaking further on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he said that there was a pressing need to stop the expansionist agenda of Russia and restore the sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine. He said that Ukraine was facing a grotesque violation of the border and Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take its territory by force.

“Sovereign integrity of a nation is very important. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is illegal and unwarranted,” he said at the NDTV World Summit.

Cameron further said that given the nature of India and Britain as the world's largest and oldest democracies, much lies in common and the two countries share a common responsibility of making the world a better place to live.

He also accepted the fact that India was right in calling out the double standards of the West and said that it was time to give up past mistakes and together work for a better future.