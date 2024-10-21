CJI Chandrachud Says He Prayed To God For Solution To Ayodhya Ram Mandir Dispute: 'Sat Before The Deity And...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) While hearing the historic Ayodhya Mandir dispute, the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, sought help from god to find a solution.“I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution,” CJI Chandrachud said on Sunday while referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

CJI Chandrachud addressed the residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka during a felicitation ceremony, emphasizing the importance of faith. CJI DY Chandrachud said that there are instances where it gets difficult to arrive at a solution in certain judicial cases.



“Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute), which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution,” PTI quoted CJI Chandrachud as saying.



If you have faith, god will find a way: CJI

CJI Chandrachud also highlighted the importance of faith and said,“Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way.” Earlier this year, CJI DY Chandrachud shared photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing arti and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha's idol at CJI's residence.

CJI Chandrachud was a part of the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that went back more than a century by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The bench also ruled that a mosque will come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself. CJI Chandrachud was part of the bench that delivered the historic verdict. Incidentally, the CJI had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July this year and offered prayers. The idol consecration of the temple was held on January 22 this year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.