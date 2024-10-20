Poll of German youth spots that war is greatest concern

(MENAFN) A recent survey has highlighted that a significant majority of young people in Germany are deeply worried about the potential for a major war in Europe, a sentiment largely attributed to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The study, commissioned by Shell, a British multinational oil and gas company, indicates that 81 percent of respondents aged 12 to 25 identified "fear of war in Europe" as their primary concern.



This rising anxiety comes on the heels of heightened military readiness in Germany. In June, Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved new contingency plans for potential war, marking the first such update since the end of the Cold War in 1989. The German government has cited increasing threats from Russia as a primary motivator for this shift, which includes proposals for reinstating compulsory military service.



Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has echoed these sentiments, stating that Germany must be “ready for war” by 2029. He emphasized the need to bolster the ranks of the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, and suggested a partial reintroduction of the draft, which was abolished in 2011.



The survey, titled “Pragmatism Between Disillusionment and Embracing Diversity,” also revealed that economic concerns and the threat of rising poverty were the second-largest worries among young Germans, with 67 percent expressing these fears. Additionally, the researchers found a notable increase in political interest among the youth, with 55 percent stating they are engaged in politics, compared to just 34 percent in 2002.



In January, Pistorius reiterated the importance of preparing for potential military conflicts, urging the nation to arm itself in anticipation of any war that might be forced upon them. This growing concern about warfare and military readiness reflects broader anxieties within German society regarding stability in Europe and the implications of international conflicts.

